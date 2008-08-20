The New York Sun

Join
National

Hua Guofeng, Mao’s Successor, Dies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — The official Xinhua News Agency says former Chinese leader Hua Guofeng has died at the age of 87.

Hua ruled China for only a few months after he succeeded communist founder Mao Zedong in 1976. Deng Xiaoping pushed Hua aside as a prelude to reforms that launched an economic boom.

State broadcaster CCTV says Hua died today. Xinhua says the cause of death was an unspecified illness.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use