Hungary Premier Says He Lied But Won’t Resign

KATE CONNOLLY
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Prime Minister Gyurscany of Hungary resisted calls to resign yesterday despite violent protests triggered by his confession that his government had lied to win re-election earlier this year.

“The street is not a solution but instead causes conflict and crisis,” Mr. Gyurscany said after thousands of demonstrators stormed state television buildings on Monday and burned cars in Budapest.

The protesters called for the 45-year-old millionaire to resign after the release of a tape in which he said, “We lied in the morning, in the evening, [and] at night” to hide the extent of the country’s economic problems.

