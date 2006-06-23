Hungary Presses Bush To Respect Human Rights

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BUDAPEST, Hungary – President Bush, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hungary’s revolt against communist rule, was urged yesterday to make sure the American fight against terrorism doesn’t stomp on human rights.

“I am here to celebrate the 1956 revolution, the idea of a revolution that celebrated the notion that all men and women should be free,” Mr. Bush said, standing with President Solyom.

Mr. Solyom paid tribute to his country’s difficult emergence from communist rule and pledged to stand with America in the battle against terrorism. Yet he said Hungary’s commitment to democracy requires a respect for human rights.

“This fight against terrorism can be successful only if every step and measure taken are in line with international law,” Mr. Solyom said through a translator.