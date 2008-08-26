The New York Sun

Hurricane Gustav Lands on Haiti

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MIAMI — Forecasters say Hurricane Gustav has made landfall on Haiti’s southwest peninsula.

The Category 1 hurricane roared over Haiti at about 1 p.m. today with top sustained winds of near 90 mph. The storm is moving northwest at about 10 mph, and the center is located about 40 miles from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The fast-forming storm is sending global oil prices soaring on fears it could become “extremely dangerous” as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Long-term predictions show the storm affecting either Cuba or Jamaica later this week.

The hurricane comes after Tropical Storm Fay killed 23 people at Haiti and the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

