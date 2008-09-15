The New York Sun

IAEA Report: Iran Stonewalling Nuclear Weapons Probe

VIENNA, Austria — A report by the U.N. nuclear agency says Iran is still blocking attempts to investigate allegations that Tehran carried out research and experiments linked to a nuclear weapons program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s report is being sent to the U.N. Security Council.

It also says Tehran continues to expand its capabilities to enrich uranium.

The report was posted on the IAEA’s internal Web site today but was made available to The Associated Press.

Iran says it wants to enrich only to create nuclear fuel, but the process can also be used to create the fissile core of nuclear warheads.

Fears that Iran wants to create nuclear weapons have led to three sets of U.N. sanctions.

