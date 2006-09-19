In Britain, Art by Hitler Set for Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — Twenty-one watercolors and sketches attributed to Adolf Hitler are to be sold by a British auction house September 26, officials said Friday.

An auctioneer at Jefferys Auctioneers at Lostwithiel in Cornwall, southwest England, Ian Morris, said the pictures were made when Hitler was a soldier serving in Flanders during World War I.

The pictures, mostly pallid landscapes, are not regarded as adept, but the auctioneers have said some could sell for up to $8,000 each.

“They were painted in his formative years before he became political,” Mr. Morris told British Broadcasting Corp. television, “so you could look at the pictures and see the psychology inside the man’s head, rather than what he became.”

A Holocaust survivor, Ellen Davis, said the sale was an attempt to remember Hitler as an artist “when he is remembered as a monster. … If I had it [a painting] … I would put it out on my lawn and set a match to it,” she said.