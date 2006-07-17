The New York Sun

India: Pakistan Must Fight Terror

MUMBAI, India – India yesterday demanded a “firm commitment” backed by action from Pakistan on reining in terrorists, as investigators made slow progress in solving last week’s deadly train bombings.

Prime Minister Singh said India’s two-year-old peace process with Pakistan cannot move forward if terrorism “aided and abetted from outside” continues to claim lives in India, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

“There has to be a firm commitment that Pakistani territory is not used to support terrorist acts directed against our country … but the commitment has to be backed by action on the ground,” Mr. Singh was quoted as saying.

