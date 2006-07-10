India Test-Fires Nuclear Capable New Missile

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW DELHI, India — India testfired its new nuclear-capable Agni III missile yesterday. The launch took place at India’s main missile testing center in Orissa state in eastern India, Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The launch of the missile, with a range of 1,865 miles, is seen as a routine test, and not saber-rattling with India’s nuclear-armed arch-rival Pakistan.

New Delhi and Islamabad regularly test-fire missiles, but normally only give each other prior notice for long-range launches.