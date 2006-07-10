The New York Sun

India Test-Fires Nuclear Capable New Missile

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW DELHI, India — India testfired its new nuclear-capable Agni III missile yesterday. The launch took place at India’s main missile testing center in Orissa state in eastern India, Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The launch of the missile, with a range of 1,865 miles, is seen as a routine test, and not saber-rattling with India’s nuclear-armed arch-rival Pakistan.

New Delhi and Islamabad regularly test-fire missiles, but normally only give each other prior notice for long-range launches.

