The New York Sun

Join
National

Indian Bishops Rally Catholics To Protest Killings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BIBHUDATTA PRADHAN
BIBHUDATTA PRADHAN

India’s Catholic bishops called for nationwide rallies and asked schools to close on August 29 to protest against religious violence that has claimed eight lives in the state of Orissa.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, led by Cardinal Varkey Vithayathil, also called for a nationwide day of prayer and fasting on September 7 in support of Christians in the eastern state and for communal harmony and peace, the group’s spokesman, Babu Joseph, said in a phone interview in New Delhi yesterday.

Orissa, one of India’s poorest states, has had outbreaks of religious violence in the past decade amid accusations by the Hindu majority that Catholic groups bribe or force marginalized groups to change their faith.

The latest bout of violence broke out after a Hindu leader who campaigned against the allegedly forced conversions was killed on August 23. Police imposed a curfew after a mob torched an orphanage run by a church, leading to the death of a woman.

“The situation is tense, but under control,” the revenue divisional commissioner, Satyabrata Sahu, said by telephone from Kandhamal district. “Indefinite curfew has been imposed in all major towns of the district.”

BIBHUDATTA PRADHAN
BIBHUDATTA PRADHAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use