India’s Prime Minister Seeks To Partner with Pakistan

POOJA THAKUR
MUMBAI, India — Prime Minister Singh of India said the South Asian nation wants to build close ties of friendship and partnership with neighboring Pakistan.

“The ushering in of democracy in Pakistan opens new opportunities for us to work together to bring the fruits of peace, prosperity and development to our region,” Mr. Singh said in a message to Asif Ali Zardari, who was elected president of Pakistan on Saturday.

India and Pakistan are engaged in a dialogue on issues that divide them. India says the success of peace talks that started in 2003 depends on Pakistan ending support for cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and taking steps to combat militants. Kashmir is divided between the two nations and claimed in full by both.

Mr. Zardari, co-head of the governing Pakistan Peoples Party, replaced Pervez Musharraf as president with a mandate to tackle soaring inflation and provide food for two-thirds of the population who live on less than $2 a day.

