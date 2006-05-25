The New York Sun

Join
National

Inferno at Istanbul Airport Destroys Cargo Depot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BENJAMIN HARVEY
BENJAMIN HARVEY

ISTANBUL, Turkey – A quick spreading fire burned down most of the cargo section of Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport yesterday, forcing 2,000 workers to flee the thick black smoke that closed one runway to traffic and disrupted flights.

The inferno collapsed a large part of the cargo building, causing millions of dollars in damage. Three were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

“Our biggest consolation is there is no loss of life,” the manager of the Havas cargo and ground services company, Mujdat Yucel, said.

Firefighting planes filled with water from the nearby Marmara Sea made sorties to douse the flames, flying low and at an angle to avoid a Turkish Airlines building. Dozens of fire trucks also responded, and the blaze was brought under control after four hours.

BENJAMIN HARVEY
BENJAMIN HARVEY

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use