Iran Says It May Freeze Nuclear Enrichment for Two Months

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VIENNA, Austria — Iran is ready to consider complying — at least temporarily — with a U.N. Security Council demand that it freeze uranium enrichment, which can be used in developing atomic weapons, diplomats told the Associated Press yesterday.

Such a concession would be a departure by Tehran as it faces possible U.N. sanctions for its nuclear defiance and would be a step toward defusing a confrontation over the program that it has said is aimed at generating electricity.

The compromise was mentioned by senior Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani during two-day talks that ended yesterday with European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana, the diplomats said. The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity in exchange for sharing confidential information, were familiar with the substance of the discussions.

One of them said Mr. Larijani floated the possibility of Iran stopping its enrichment activities “voluntarily, for one or two months, if presented … in such a way that it does it without pressure.” The diplomats did not say when such a move might occur.

Iran has said its nuclear program is intended solely to produce fuel for nuclear reactors to generate electricity, but some nations have had concerns that Tehran seeks the technology to enrich uranium for use in atomic warheads.

The compromise, which would defuse a confrontation that all sides do not want, would likely be welcomed by three of the five U.N. permanent members of the Security Council who are reluctant to support a quick move to sanctions.

It might fall short of American and British demands that Iran freeze enrichment before broader negotiations on its nuclear program. But Washington and London might back off and accept a later freeze for the interests of maintaining council unity.

Russia and China have resisted American pressure for fast action on sanctions even though they agree to them as a lever. And French Foreign Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy last week appeared to suggest that the demand to stop enrichment before any talks on Iran’s nuclear program begin was negotiable. He later reversed himself. Still, such vacillation appeared to reflect that — although Britain, France, and Germany formally represent the European Union in the talks, a sizable number of countries within the 25-member bloc are against quick punishment.

A European diplomat told AP yesterday that much of the opposition came from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Slovenia. Italy and Spain have agitated for a larger role in talks with Iran, and Mr. Larijani met with Spanish and Italian leaders before coming to Vienna on Friday.

A European official said Mr. Solana discussed the issue with Secretary of State Rice before going into the weekend meetings, but the official declined to offer details. Mr. Solana was to brief senior representatives of the six powers today by phone on his Vienna talks in a conference call, he added. Those discussions will likely influence what steps are next taken by the Security Council.

Before the Solana-Larijani talks, U.S. Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns had said Washington expected the Security Council to start discussing a draft on sanctions as early as next week.

In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Janelle Hironimus said the telephone conference would proceed as scheduled today and that further negotiations on sanctions would be held at the United Nations later in the week.

Emerging from the Vienna talks, both Messrs. Larijani and Solana spoke of progress and agreed to meet again later this week. While neither side disclosed the substance of discussions, Mr. Solana said, “The meeting was worth it,” while Mr. Larijani told reporters that “many of the misunderstandings were removed.”

“We have reached a common point of view on a number of issues,” he said.

The meeting had been billed as possibly the last chance for Iran to avoid penalties for rejecting the U.N. Security Council’s demand to stop uranium enrichment by August 31.

The six powers agreed in June on a package of economic and political rewards to be offered to Tehran, but only if it stops enrichment before the start of such negotiations — meant to achieve a long-term enrichment moratorium.