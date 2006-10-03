Iraq Prime Minister Heralds Unity Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq’s prime minister yesterday announced a new plan aimed at uniting the sharply divided Shiite and Sunni parties in his government behind efforts to stop rampant sectarian violence.

Tensions were heightened yesterday when gunmen seized 14 employees from computer stores in downtown Baghdad in the second mass kidnapping in as many days. Parliament also extended Iraq’s state of emergency for a month. Prime Minister al-Maliki emerged with the four-point plan after talks with the top Sunni and Shiite leaders in his government, trying to prevent a crisis over rising tensions between the two Islamic sects.