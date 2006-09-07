The New York Sun

Iraq Takes Control of Military From America

REBECCA SANTANA
BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) – Coalition forces handed over control of Iraq’s armed forces command to the government Thursday, a move that American officials have hailed as a crucial milestone on the country’s difficult road to independence.

The prime minister takes control of Iraq’s small naval and air forces and the 8th Iraqi Army Division. However, it is still unclear how rapidly the Iraqi forces will be prepared to take over their own security.

“From today forward, the Iraqi military responsibilities will be increasingly conceived and led by Iraqis,” said Gen. George Casey, the top American commander in Iraq, at a ceremony.

