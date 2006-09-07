Iraq Takes Control of Military From America

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) – Coalition forces handed over control of Iraq’s armed forces command to the government Thursday, a move that American officials have hailed as a crucial milestone on the country’s difficult road to independence.

The prime minister takes control of Iraq’s small naval and air forces and the 8th Iraqi Army Division. However, it is still unclear how rapidly the Iraqi forces will be prepared to take over their own security.

“From today forward, the Iraqi military responsibilities will be increasingly conceived and led by Iraqis,” said Gen. George Casey, the top American commander in Iraq, at a ceremony.