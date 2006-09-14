The New York Sun

Join
National

Iraq Timetable Bill Voted Down

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The Senate yesterday voted down by 57 votes to 41 a Democratic amendment to the port security bill that would have placed a timetable on the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and insisted upon the full implementation of the recommendations of the 9/11 commission’s recommendations.

The Democratic campaign committee chairman, Senator Schumer, a Democrat of New York, agreed that the Democrats were trying to score party political points, but he said, “This is politics at its very best, doing something people need. And if [Republicans] don’t do it, we’ll hold ’em accountable.”

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use