Iraq Timetable Bill Voted Down

The Senate yesterday voted down by 57 votes to 41 a Democratic amendment to the port security bill that would have placed a timetable on the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and insisted upon the full implementation of the recommendations of the 9/11 commission’s recommendations.

The Democratic campaign committee chairman, Senator Schumer, a Democrat of New York, agreed that the Democrats were trying to score party political points, but he said, “This is politics at its very best, doing something people need. And if [Republicans] don’t do it, we’ll hold ’em accountable.”