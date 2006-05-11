Iraqi President Urges Feuding Factions Unite Against Terror

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – President Talabani urged Iraq’s feuding factions yesterday to unite against surging crime and terrorism, saying Iraqis feel “shock, dismay, and anger” at the ongoing slaughter.

The government reported 952 people – most of them civilians – died nationwide last month in “terrorist” violence, including attacks by sectarian death squads that torture and kill their victims before dumping the mutilated bodies in the streets.

“What is asked of the political parties is that they strenuously and clearly condemn these crimes, regardless of who the perpetrators are,” Mr. Talabani, a former Kurdish guerrilla commander, said in a statement. “Clerics – be they Muslim, Christians, Shiite, or Sunni – from all factions should also issue edicts rejecting these acts.”

Figures from the ministries of health and interior showed that during April, 686 civilians were killed in politically motivated violence, along with 190 insurgents, 54 policemen, and 22 Iraqi soldiers.

Eighty-two coalition troops – including 76 Americans, three Italians, one Romanian, one Briton, and one Australian – died in Iraq during the same period.

The ministries’ figures for previous months were not available last night.

At least 3,550 Iraqis, including civilians, officials, and security forces, have been killed in war-related violence this year, according to an Associated Press tally. That includes at least 615 in January, 741 in February, 1,038 in March, and 801 in April.

American officials say the relentless bloodshed adds new urgency to efforts by Iraq’s religiously and ethnically based parties to complete formation of a broad-based government.

In yesterday’s violence, gunmen northeast of Baghdad stopped a bus carrying employees of a state-run electronics firm, ordered the women off and gunned down the men, a company spokesman, Adnan Hamad, said.

The gunmen then booby-trapped the bus. When rescuers opened the door, a bomb exploded. Altogether, 11 people were killed and six wounded, Mr. Hamad said.

At least 15 other people were killed or found dead elsewhere in Iraq.