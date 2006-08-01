The New York Sun

Iraq’s Number Two Condemns Israel

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq’s vice president yesterday accused Israel of carrying out “massacres” in Lebanon, the strongest criticism yet of the Jewish state by a top official of the American-backed Iraqi government.

Vice President Adel Abdul-Mahdi, a Shiite, singled out Sunday’s Israeli airstrike that killed at least 56 Lebanese in Qana. “What happened in Qana is a repetition to these crimes that happened to our nation decades ago. It’s time for this nation to stand up and stop this aggression and all forms of aggression that could affect any of its parts,” Mr. Abdul-Mahdi said. “These horrible massacres carried out by the Israeli aggression incites in us the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity.”.

President Talabani, a Sunni Kurd, also addressed the gathering, expressing “sympathy and support to our brothers in Lebanon against the Israeli aggression … We support them in getting rid of the effects of this aggression and imposing their sovereignty.”

