An Islamic Republic Is Hezbollah’s Aim

“An Open Letter: The Hezbollah Program,” the terrorist organization’s manifesto, was published by the Lebanese daily Al-Safir on February 16, 1985. It emphasized “the necessity for the destruction of Israel,” as well as Hezbollah’s other main objective, an Islamic regime in Lebanon with laws based on Shariah and with non-Muslims called upon to “embrace Islam.”

Some Middle East analysts claim that Hezbollah gave up its aim of creating an Iranian-style Islamic republic in Lebanon years ago. They are mistaken. Since its inception, Hezbollah has always sought to further an Islamic way of life for the people of Lebanon. This began after the group was founded, when its leaders imposed strict codes of Islamic behavior on areas in the south of the country.

Whereas Hezbollah stayed out of politics in its early days, it has since become a political force, with 14 delegates in the 128-seat Lebanese national assembly. Hezbollah has likely decided to follow in the footsteps of Hamas and could now, with its swelling popularity, be seeking to take over the Lebanese government. If this succeeds, it would not be surprising if one day Hezbollah attempts to impose its religious program on the entire country.

A columnist for the London Arabic daily Al-Hayat, Raghida Dergham, wrote on July 28 about possible scenarios that Sheik Hassan Nasrallah is planning. “Toppling the Lebanese government may be the common desire of Hezbollah,” she wrote. “If this is true, the movement is fighting a war to topple the state and turn Lebanon into a domain of the resistance, whether the Lebanese like it or not. Assuming that this is the case, Hezbollah has chosen to end the dialogue, defy resolution 1559 to quash it, and spread chaos and destruction in Lebanon.”

“Whether the Lebanese like it or not” is what Sheik Nasrallah said in a speech aired on Al-Manar TV on July 16. “Hezbollah is not waging the battle of Hezbollah or of Lebanon. We are waging the battle of the nation, whether we like it or not, whether the Lebanese like it or not. Lebanon and the resistance of Lebanon are waging the battle of the nation.”

President Ahmadinejad of Iran likewise explained the importance of Hezbollah’s battle in an interview that aired on the Iranian News Channel on July 23. “In my opinion, Lebanon is the scene of a historic test that will determine the future of humanity,” he said. Hassan Hanizadeh wrote in the Tehran Times on the same day,”The outcome of this war will definitely determine the region’s fate,” and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, explained what is at stake in a July 17 speech.”Lebanon, a country that was supposed to become the main base of Western culture in the Arab world, has turned into a base for jihadi and resistance cultures,” he boasted.

Many in the Arab world, however, including secular Muslims and non-Muslims who have begun to support Hezbollah, may not understand this point. As many Western press outlets have been reporting, the war between Israel and Hezbollah has created widespread public support for the terrorist group. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Siniora even thanked Hezbollah on Sunday for its “sacrifices”in its war against Israel: “We are in a strong position, and I thank the Sayyed for his efforts,” Mr. Siniora said.

Hezbollah’s increased popularity was the subject of a discussion on CNN by a Sarah Lawrence College professor, Fawaz Gerges, on July 30: “Hezbollah has become now a symbol of resistance and defiance, not just for Lebanese, but I think for many Arabs and Muslims. And the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, I think has become one of the most undisputed Arab heroes for Arabs and Muslims.”

Mr. Gerges added,”Just this week … a very prestigious Beirut research institute, along with the Lebanese-American University, did a survey of thousands of Lebanese.And the findings, they show almost 87% of all Lebanese, Shiites, Sunnis, and Christians support Hezbollah. … This tells you that there has been a swell of support for Hezbollah inside Lebanon. … The longer the war continues, the stronger Hezbollah would become, and, in fact, the weaker the democratically elected Lebanese government would be.”

Hezbollah supporters should be careful. After all, the alliance of urban, middle-class, liberal, leftist, secular, and religious masses supported the Iranian Revolution in 1979 and thought Ayatollah Khomeini would bring fundamental rights and freedom to their country.

To this day, they are paying for that mistake.