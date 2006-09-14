Islamists Win Concessions On Rape Laws

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Humanrights groups accused the Pakistani government of caving into pressure from hard-line Islamists Tuesday after it agreed to water down planned amendments to the country’s rape laws.

The government agreed to a compromise over proposed changes to a law that has made punishing rapists almost impossible.

The widely criticized Hudood Ordinance, based on Islamic tenets, requires a woman who claims she has been raped to produce four witnesses.

Religious political parties fiercely criticized an amendment to the legislation, which would have dropped the four-witness requirement, calling it un-Islamic. The new proposal, which was due to be voted on last night, would allow rape cases to be tried under either the Islamic four-witness rule or under Pakistan’s civil penal code. Rape would remain punishable by death.

The law minister, Wasi Zafar, defended the concession by saying: “If a woman has four witnesses, she can file a case under the Hudood law, or if she does not have witnesses, she can file a case under the penal code.”

Islamist parties claimed a victory. An opposition member of parliament, Hafiz Hussain, said: “Now, they have acknowledged that the amendment was in conflict with the Koran.”

President Musharraf had earlier assured rights activists he would back moves to amend or repeal the law.