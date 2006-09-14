The New York Sun

Join
National

Islamists Win Concessions On Rape Laws

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ISAMBARD WILKINSON
ISAMBARD WILKINSON

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Humanrights groups accused the Pakistani government of caving into pressure from hard-line Islamists Tuesday after it agreed to water down planned amendments to the country’s rape laws.

The government agreed to a compromise over proposed changes to a law that has made punishing rapists almost impossible.

The widely criticized Hudood Ordinance, based on Islamic tenets, requires a woman who claims she has been raped to produce four witnesses.

Religious political parties fiercely criticized an amendment to the legislation, which would have dropped the four-witness requirement, calling it un-Islamic. The new proposal, which was due to be voted on last night, would allow rape cases to be tried under either the Islamic four-witness rule or under Pakistan’s civil penal code. Rape would remain punishable by death.

The law minister, Wasi Zafar, defended the concession by saying: “If a woman has four witnesses, she can file a case under the Hudood law, or if she does not have witnesses, she can file a case under the penal code.”

Islamist parties claimed a victory. An opposition member of parliament, Hafiz Hussain, said: “Now, they have acknowledged that the amendment was in conflict with the Koran.”

President Musharraf had earlier assured rights activists he would back moves to amend or repeal the law.

ISAMBARD WILKINSON
ISAMBARD WILKINSON

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use