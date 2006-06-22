The New York Sun

Israel Admitted To Red Cross

GENEVA – The Red Cross admitted Israel to the worldwide humanitarian organization early today, ending decades of exclusion linked to the Jewish state’s refusal to accept the traditional cross symbol.

The approval came in the early hours today following a two-day International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

With a round of applause, the Red Cross federation admitted Israel’s Magen David Adom society simultaneously with the Palestine Red Crescent. An optional new emblem was adopted so that Israel could retain its red star of David instead of having to adopt the red cross or crescent used by the 184 other societies in the global movement.

