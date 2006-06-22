Israel Admitted To Red Cross

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GENEVA – The Red Cross admitted Israel to the worldwide humanitarian organization early today, ending decades of exclusion linked to the Jewish state’s refusal to accept the traditional cross symbol.

The approval came in the early hours today following a two-day International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

With a round of applause, the Red Cross federation admitted Israel’s Magen David Adom society simultaneously with the Palestine Red Crescent. An optional new emblem was adopted so that Israel could retain its red star of David instead of having to adopt the red cross or crescent used by the 184 other societies in the global movement.