Israel: Hezbollah Has ‘Everything’ In Its Arsenal

HAIFA, Israel – Israel has drawn up a list of missiles it believes are in the hands of Hezbollah.

“Barring the long-range Shihab missile, Hezbollah has everything Iran has,” a senior military source said yesterday.

The arsenal is said to include:

* The Katyusha-122 missile, about 9 feet long, a version of which can reach 18 miles and can carry a 33-pound warhead;

* The Fajr-3, an Iranian 240 mm missile, 16 feet long, which has a range of 25 miles and can deliver a 100-pound warhead;

* The Fajr-5, an Iranian 333 mm missile,18 feet long,with a range of 45 miles and a warhead of up to 200 pounds;

* And the C802, a Chinese-designed, Iranian-built radar-guided shore-to-ship missile with a range of 80 miles.

The C802 was the missile that hit the Israeli warship Ahi Hanit off the Lebanese coast, forcing it to be towed back to port. The attack killed one sailor and three more are still missing.

