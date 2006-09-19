The New York Sun

Israel Indicts Hezbollah Members In Lebanon Attacks

JERUSALEM — Israel yesterday charged three Hezbollah members arrested in Lebanon during the recent war with murder for involvement in deadly attacks on soldiers.

In an indictment that police submitted to the district court in the northern town of Nazareth, the three were charged with murder, attempted murder, and membership in an enemy organization, and a fourth Hezbollah member arrested during the war has not been charged, a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

The three are Hussein Suleiman, 22, Mohammed Sarour, 20, and Maher Housani, 30, Mr. Rosenfeld said. Mr. Suleiman was involved in planning an attack that sparked the 34-day war on July 12, in which Hezbollah militants infiltrated Israel to attack a border patrol, killing three soldiers and capturing two, Mr. Rosenfeld said. Messrs. Sarour and Hourani also participated in attacks against soldiers along the border, Mr. Rosenfeld said.

