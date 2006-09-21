Israel Strikes West Bank Money-Changers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NABLUS, West Bank — Israeli forces raided the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin early yesterday, destroying five foreign exchange depots and a bank and taking funds that the army said were earmarked for terrorism, the Israeli military and Palestinian Arab money-changers said.

The troops pulled Jenin money-changers from their homes under cover of darkness and forced them to open their businesses, two of the money-changers said.

The Israeli military did not give details of the operation, saying only that forces in Nablus targeted “funds that serve terrorism and the terrorist infrastructure.”

Israeli troops have in the past raided West Bank banks, confiscating thousands of dollars that the army said Palestinian Arab militant groups were planning to use to fund attacks against Israel.

A money-changer in Jenin, Mohammed Assar, said troops made off with $254,000 and destroyed his business.