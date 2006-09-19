The New York Sun

Israel to Withdraw All Troops by Weekend

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s military chief said Tuesday that Israel will withdraw all remaining troops in Lebanon out of the country by this weekend, a lawmaker said.

The army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Dan Halutz, told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, that the troops would leave by the start of the Jewish New Year, which begins at sundown Friday, lawmaker Ran Cohen told Israel Radio.

“He told me unequivocally that he estimates, that if everything goes well, all Israeli soldiers will be out of Lebanon by the Jewish New Year,” Mr. Cohen said. Israel had an estimated 30,000 troops in Lebanon during the height of the recent war against Hezbollah guerrillas.

