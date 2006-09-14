Israeli General Adam Resigns

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — An Israeli general pushed aside in the middle of the recent war against Hezbollah guerrillas in Lebanon announced his resignation yesterday, the army said. The head of the northern command responsible for securing the Israel-Lebanese border, Major General Udi Adam, asked to leave his post “as soon as possible,” the army said in a statement.

“The chief of staff has accepted the request to begin the process of his replacement,” the statement said.