Israeli Police Storm British Embassy, Capture Palestinian Gunman

ARON HELLER
JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police commandos stormed the British Embassy late Thursday and captured a Palestinian gunman who had scaled the fence and demanded political asylum. There were reports of injuries.

The gunman, who had burst into the embassy several hours earlier, was disarmed, said the police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

The man, identified as Nadim Injaz, had burst into the embassy in Tel Aviv by jumping a fence. He threatened to commit suicide and demanded asylum, fearing Palestinian militants will kill him if he returned to the West Bank city of Ramallah.

