Israeli President To Face Harassment Questions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — President Katsav will face questioning in a sexual harassment investigation, police said yesterday after seizing computers and documents in a late-night raid on his official residence.

The probe marked the latest in a string of scandals involving top officials and shocked the country at a time of growing malaise following the recent war in Lebanon and discontent with the nation’s leaders.

“This combination of an unfortunate and unsuccessful war on one hand and corruption on the other hand is a deadly combination,” a former lawmaker and commentator, Yossi Sarid, said.

At least two former female employees have accused Mr. Katsav of harassing them, police said. One of the women reportedly also alleged that Mr. Katsav received money for granting pardons. Mr. Katsav has denied wrongdoing.

Police plan to question Mr. Katsav at his residence today, a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld said.

The president’s office would not comment on the raid but said Mr. Katsav would cooperate with the investigation. “The president is interested in giving his full version and to prove the lies of the serious accusations,” a statement said.

In previous statements, Mr. Katsav has said all his dealings with female employees have been professional and has rejected the accusation as absurd.

The president serves a single seven-year term. Israeli presidents enjoy immunity from trial on charges related to their tenure in office but are not immune from investigation, the Justice Ministry has said.

The scandal threatens to mar the two-decade career of a politician with an image of being dull but squeaky-clean. A longtime backbencher in the Likud Party, Mr. Katsav was elected to the presidency by parliament in a shocking upset over a Nobel laureate and elder statesman, Shimon Peres.

Although the position is largely ceremonial, the president is expected to set moral standards and help unify the country during times of trouble. During the recent war against Hezbollah guerrillas in Lebanon, Mr. Katsav visited areas hit by rocket fire, rushing for shelter in a building during one barrage.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, said investigators seized Mr. Katsav’s personal computer. Investigators are to review Mr. Katsav’s e-mail traffic as well as the pardons that he granted during his term, which began in 2000, the official said.

Mr. Katsav is the latest in a line of leaders to be clouded in scandal in recent weeks, adding to the sense of despair felt after the 34-day war against Hezbollah that ended last week. The army and government have been widely criticized for the handling of the war, in which 119 Israeli soldiers, 39 Israeli civilians, and an estimated 1,100 Lebanese civilians were killed, and in which the military failed to dismantle the Lebanese group.

The army chief, Lieutenant General Dan Halutz, has come under fire for selling his stock portfolio in the hours preceding the war, while Israel’s state comptroller is looking into a Jerusalem property deal involving Prime Minister Olmert.

General Halutz expressed no regret over the timing of the sale, saying he has finances to manage like any other Israeli.

This week, Justice Minister Haim Ramon, a key ally of Mr. Olmert, resigned to face accusations that he improperly kissed an 18-year-old female soldier; he has denied the allegations.