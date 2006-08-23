The New York Sun

Israeli Soldiers Shoot Top Islamic Jihad Terrorist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli soldiers shot and seriously wounded a top Palestinian militant leader in the West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian hospital officials said.

Hossam Jaradat, the West Bank leader of Islamic Jihad’s militant wing, was in serious condition after being shot in the head by soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical officials said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

