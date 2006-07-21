Israeli Troops Go Hunting for Missile Caches in Gaza

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli forces killed three and wounded six in the Gaza Strip, officials said yesterday, and the army dropped leaflets on towns and villages warning that homes hiding weapons would be attacked.

During the army’s second day of an operation in the Mughazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes against Palestinian Arab militants, the army said. Palestinian Arab medics said one militant was killed and at least six were wounded, one seriously. The casualties included at least two militants, but most were civilians living in nearby homes, the medics said.

Earlier yesterday, a Palestinian Arab teenager was killed in Mughazi as militants and troops exchanged fire, medics said, and a 10-year-old Palestinian Arab girl died who was wounded in an airstrike Wednesday, doctors said.

Nine people, eight of them militants, were killed in the area Wednesday.

After dropping the Arabic-language leaflets warning of “dangerous consequences” for people hiding weapons, military officials told the Associated Press that the army was adopting a “new policy” of attacking homes in civilian areas where weapons such as homemade rockets are secretly stored.

In the three-week-old offensive, Israeli forces have mostly attacked government compounds and open areas that militants were using to fire rockets toward Israel.

The United Nations says more than 100 Palestinian Arabs have been killed in the offensive. Many of the victims were gunmen, but at least 16 were civilians.

In Gaza yesterday, the Israeli army dropped the leaflets throughout the coastal area of the territory warning that “anyone who has, or is keeping an arsenal, ammunitions or weapons in their house must destroy it or they will face dangerous consequences.”

The Israeli military often drops leaflets in Gaza and Lebanon warning of forthcoming attacks.

In Gaza City, about 400 Palestinian Arabs carrying Lebanese flags demonstrated in solidarity with Lebanon. They held children on stretchers with fake blood on their faces in mock funerals for civilians killed in the Israeli offensive.

In the West Bank city of Nablus, a standoff between troops and militants went into its second day, with troops, including two tanks, surrounding a security compound where the militants were holed up.

Tanks fired five shells at the buildings as part of attempts to destroy them and force militants inside to surrender. Israeli troops fired steel-coated rubber bullets at Palestinian Arabs who demonstrated against the troops, wounding five, one seriously, Palestinian Arab medics said.

About 4,000 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated in Nablus in support of Hezbollah, calling on the militia’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, to attack Israel with rockets.

“Nasrallah, our dearest, strike, strike Tel Aviv!” the Palestinian Arabs shouted.

Five Palestinian Arabs were killed in the Nablus operation on Wednesday.