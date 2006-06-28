Israeli Warplanes Flew Over Home of Syrian Leader

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli warplanes flew over the home of Syrian President Bashar Assad, officials said Wednesday, in a message aimed at pressuring him to win the release of a captured Israeli soldier.

The officials said four warplanes flew over a residence belonging to Assad in the Mediterranean port city of Latakia in northwestern Syria. Israeli television reports said Assad was home at the time.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.