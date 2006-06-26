Israelis Demand Release of Captured Soldier, Threaten Harsh Response

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel massed troops Monday along the Gaza Strip border in preparation for what Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said would be a “broad and ongoing” operation against Palestinian militants following the abduction of an Israeli soldier.

Three Palestinian groups purporting to hold the soldier demanded the release from Israeli prisons of women and those under age 18. A spokesman for one of the groups said the message was authentic.

Israel said it will not negotiate with the captors of Cpl. Gilad Shalit.

“The release of our hostage must be unconditional and immediate,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Mark Regev said.

Israeli and Palestinian officials worked diplomatic channels for the release of Shalit, a dual French-Israeli citizen who was seized Sunday in a cross-border raid by Hamas-linked militants.

Speaking to a tourism conference in Jerusalem, Olmert said Israel’s patience was wearing thin and that he held the entire Palestinian leadership responsible for Shalit’s safety.

“I gave the orders to our military commanders to prepare the army for a broad and ongoing military operation to strike the terrorist leaders and all those involved,” he said. “It should be clear. There will be immunity for no one.”

Israel was not expected to launch a large operation as long as there was a chance of bringing the soldier home, defense officials said. However, they said a limited operation _ either a rescue attempt or a maneuver to put pressure on the Hamas-led Palestinian government _ could be launched much sooner.

Shalit’s father said he had been told the soldier was wounded, but apparently not seriously.

The statement demanding the release of young and female inmates was signed by the military wing of Hamas and two offshoots of the small Popular Resistance Committees, which has strong links to Hamas.

Abu Mujahid, a spokesman for the PRC, confirmed the authenticity of the statement from the Saladdin Brigade, the Army of Islam and Hamas’ military wing.

Wasfi Kibha, the Palestinian minister of prisoner affairs, said Israel holds 150 women and 360 children under 16. Kibha did not immediately have statistics for prisoners between 16 and 18.

Palestinian militants previously have tried to use captured soldiers to win the release of radicals.

Militants abducted Shalit early Sunday after tunneling into Israel and attacking a military post. Two other soldiers were killed, and three militants died in an ensuing shootout.

The attack was the first successful infiltration by militants since Israel withdrew from Gaza in September. While Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes against Gaza militants since the withdrawal, it has sent in ground troops just three times, all for brief operations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was working intensely with Egyptian mediators, Arab and Western leaders to locate the soldier, officials said, while a spokesman for the rival Hamas-led government said he had information Shalit was alive, and urged his captors to keep him safe.

Olmert said he blamed the entire Palestinian leadership, including the president.

“It should be clear that we see the Palestinian Authority on all its levels, from the chairman on downward, as the responsible element for this operation and all that happens from it,” Olmert said, referring to Abbas.

Palestinian lawmaker Saeb Erekat, a close Abbas aide, called for restraint “at a time when President Abbas is exerting maximum efforts in order to acquire the release of the soldier, alive and unharmed.”

The tensions have raised the possibility that Israel could renew its policy of assassinating Hamas political leaders, a practice Israel halted after a February 2005 cease-fire.

Hamas lawmaker Mushir al-Masri warned Israel against any “stupid acts.”

“This will blow up the area again,” he said. “We also warn the Zionists against assassinating any leader because we believe the armed wings of the resistance groups will not remain silent.”

The kidnapping delivered a blow to Abbas’ efforts to coax Hamas into accepting a plan that implicitly recognizes Israel. Abbas, elected separately last year, has endorsed the plan in the hope of lifting crippling economic sanctions against Hamas and opening the way for new peace talks.

It also has exposed divisions within Hamas’ ranks. The group maintains separate political and military wings, and political leaders based in Syria are more extreme than many of the leaders in the West Bank and Gaza.

Ghazi Hamad, spokesman for the Hamas government, said the political leadership was not warned ahead of time of the assault plans. However, he called talk of a split in Hamas “a big lie.”

He said Hamas was working with Abbas and Egypt to resolve the situation.

“I think we are interested in avoiding any confrontation or bloodshed,” he told The Associated Press.

Shalit was the first Israeli soldier captured by Palestinian militants in 12 years, and the fate of the quiet, bespectacled teen gripped the country. Large pictures of Shalit’s boyish face appeared on the front pages of local newspapers. “Bring Gilad Home,” said the banner headline of Yediot Ahronot, the country’s largest daily.

Military officials said members of elite brigades and armored forces, backed by tanks, were sent to the frontier, where thousands of soldiers are regularly deployed. Troops sent into Gaza after the attack blew up the tunnel used by the infiltrators.

Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni asked Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan to press Abbas to secure Shalit’s release.

Livni convened an urgent session of ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member states to urge them to use any leverage with the Palestinian Authority to bring about the soldier’s release, ministry spokesman Mark Regev said.

“If our serviceman is released immediately, that will do much to de-escalate the crisis,” he said.

In Tel Aviv, the French Embassy said Paris was working to win Shalit’s freedom.

Shalit’s family broke its silence to plead with his captors to treat him humanely and to remember he has a loving family who misses him dearly.

Noam Shalit, in an interview with AP Television News, described his son as a quiet, helpful boy who followed his older brother into the military’s armored corps. “The only thing we have left right now is hope, nothing more,” he said.

In Gaza City, dozens of relatives of the 8,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons urged militants to hold Shalit until Israel agrees to a large-scale release of jailed Palestinians.

“Kidnap a soldier and free 100 in return,” the crowd said. “Twist the Zionists’ arms. Hope they can learn.”