The New York Sun

Join
National

Italian Lawyers Seek Rice Testimony in Egyptian Kidnapping Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILAN, Italy — Lawyers for a former Italian intelligence chief want to call Secretary of State Rice as a witness in the trial of 26 Americans charged in the alleged kidnapping of an Egyptian cleric.

The request filed yesterday by a defense lawyer, Nicolo Madia, is based on testimony saying Ms. Rice was in charge of the CIA’s extraordinary rendition program.

A former military intelligence director, Nicolo Pollari, is among several Italians also charged in the 2003 abduction of Osama Moustafa Hassan Nasr from Milan.

The cleric later surfaced in Egypt, where he says he was tortured. Mr. Nasr was suspected of recruiting terrorists.

Judge Oscar Magi will decide on the request at the end of the trial’s evidence phase.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use