The New York Sun

Join
National

Italian Minister Stokes Debate Over Fascism

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
STEVE SCHERER
STEVE SCHERER

ROME — The defense minister of Italy, Ignazio La Russa, yesterday added fuel to a debate about the country’s fascist legacy by remembering Italian soldiers who fought to help Nazi Germany between 1943 and 1945.

The soldiers “fought believing they were defending their country,” Mr. La Russa said in Rome. “They earned the respect — even with their difference in opinion — of all those who look objectively at Italian history.” He spoke yesterday at a ceremony for the 65th anniversary of the surrender of the fascist government to the Allied forces, which was engineered after Dictator Benito Mussolini was kicked out of office and arrested.

After Italy’s capitulation became public on September 8, 1943, Adolf Hitler freed Mussolini from captivity and installed him as the leader of a German puppet state in northern Italy called the Repubblica Sociale Italiana, known as the Republic of Salo. Mr. La Russa was speaking about the soldiers who served the Republic of Salo until its defeat in April 1945.

STEVE SCHERER
STEVE SCHERER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use