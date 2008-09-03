Japan Reeling After Leader’s Resignation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TOKYO — A former foreign minister and ruling party stalwart emerged quickly yesterday as the front-runner to replace Prime Minister Fukuda, whose sudden resignation has thrown Japan’s political scene into confusion and opened the door to early nationwide elections.

Mr. Fukuda, in office less than one year, said Monday he was stepping down because he was unable to break a deadlock with the emboldened Democratic Party of Japan over virtually all of his major policy objectives.

The opposition immediately derided Mr. Fukuda for quitting, and called for elections to test the ruling party’s seemingly crumbling mandate with the voters.

Taro Aso, 67, moved to dispel criticism of a power vacuum or any major shifts in Japan’s foreign or economic policies. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary-general said he felt he was capable of succeeding where Mr. Fukuda failed and had demonstrated that he has ideas of his own.

“I must take leadership,” he said in a strong indication that he will run when the Liberal Democrats vote for a new party president on Septtember 22. Party officials said campaigning will officially begin September 10.

After being selected as Liberal Democratic Party president, the leader would be subject to a vote in parliament for approval as prime minister. But that is largely a formality because of the party’s majority with its junior coalition partner in the powerful lower house.

It was not clear when the parliament vote would take place. Parliament was to reconvene on September 12 for an extraordinary session, but officials said that was likely to be delayed.

Mr. Aso, named just weeks ago as LDP secretary-general, has a gruff, outspoken manner that apparently works well with voters. But his off-the-cuff comments have ruffled feathers at home and abroad. He has angered China for warning it was a military threat.