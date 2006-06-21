The New York Sun

Join
National

Japan To Withdraw Its Troops From Iraq

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANTON LA GUARDIA
ANTON LA GUARDIA

LONDON – Japan ordered the withdrawal of its 600 troops from Iraq yesterday after declaring that the mission – which stretched the country’s pacifist constitution to the limit – had been a success.

The withdrawal was announced by Prime Minister Koizumi a day after Britain said it would hand over control of Muthanna province, where the Japanese troops have been deployed, to Iraqi security forces.

It follows a decision by Italy to bring home its troops in the coming months and by South Korea to reduce its contingent.

The Iraqi foreign minister, Hoshyar Zebari, expressed confidence that departing coalition troops would not leave a security “vacuum.”

Following talks in London with Margaret Beckett, the British foreign secretary, Mr. Zebari confirmed that Maysan province, which shares a border with Iran, will be taken over by Iraqi forces next.

Mrs. Beckett would not say whether the 800 British soldiers in Maysan would return home or be redeployed to other parts of Iraq.

Describing the handover of Muthanna as a milestone, she predicted that “we will see more provinces handed over as they meet the necessary security conditions over the next 12 to 18 months.”

The Japanese contingent was a non-combat unit on a reconstruction mission. Its protection had to be provided by British and Australian troops.

Nevertheless it marked a step in Japan’s abandonment of its postwar pacifist doctrine.

ANTON LA GUARDIA
ANTON LA GUARDIA

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use