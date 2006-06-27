The New York Sun

J.K. Rowling Hints At Potter’s Demise

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

ANIL DAWAR
LONDON – J.K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter,has given the clearest indication yet that she may kill off the hero of her highly popular books.

She said yesterday that two main characters in her novels would die in the final book but that she had reprieved a third. She has always said the series would last for only seven novels but it has not been clear whether Harry would survive. Ms. Rowling wrote the much-awaited final chapter in 1990 but, speaking on the “Richard and Judy” show on Channel 4, she said it had been rewritten.

