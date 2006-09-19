The New York Sun

Join
National

Judge in Saddam’s Genocide Trial Ousted

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) – The chief judge in Saddam Hussein’s genocide trial has been replaced, Al-Iraqiya state television reported Tuesday.

The station did not say why the change was made, but the Arab satellite stations Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera said Judge Abdullah al-Amiri was replaced at the request of the Iraqi prime minister.

The name of the new judge was not reported. There was no immediate official confirmation that the judge had been replaced.

Prosecutors had asked for Mr. al-Amiri to be replaced after he allowed Saddam to lash out at Kurdish witnesses. And last week, Mr. al-Amiri stirred further controversy when he told the former president that “you were not a dictator.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use