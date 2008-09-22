The New York Sun

Join
National

Jurors in London 2005 Police Shooting Case Sworn In

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JAMES LUMLEY
JAMES LUMLEY

LONDON — Jurors were sworn in yesterday at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Jean Charles de Menezes, the innocent man whose killing in 2005 by London anti-terrorist police spurred calls for the city force’s chief to resign.

Assistant Deputy Coroner Michael Wright, a former High Court judge overseeing the three-month long inquest, told jurors in London at the first public inquiry to the July 22, 2005, shooting that the purpose of the hearing was to “search for the truth.”

Metropolitan Police tracked de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, into a London subway station and shot him two weeks after the terrorist bombing of three trains and a bus in the capital’s worst attack since World War II. Officers had been searching for terrorists who had botched another attack the day before and mistook de Menezes for one of the suspects.

“De Menezes was in no way associated with bombs, explosions, or any type of terrorism,” Mr. Wright said, at the start of the hearing. The inquest isn’t a prosecution and nobody is charged with a criminal offense, he said.

JAMES LUMLEY
JAMES LUMLEY

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use