Keith Richards Must Have Brain Operation

ANIL DAWAR
The Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards, is facing an operation after suffering a brain hemorrhage in a fall, it was reported yesterday.


The 62-year-old musician has been told by doctors he needs to have blood drained from his skull after banging his head last week.


Mr. Richards was originally diagnosed with mild concussion after the accident at the Wakaya Club resort in Fiji.


But after he continued suffering dull headaches, doctors carried out further tests and it was revealed there was a small hemorrhage. It is understood that Mr. Richards has been told he will make a full recovery once the blood has been removed.


Mystery still surrounds exactly how Mr. Richards hurt his head. A spokeswoman has said only that he suffered a concussion. But it was widely reported that he fell out of a tree while climbing for coconuts with bandmate Ronnie Wood at the island resort.


Richards was treated in a Fiji hospital before being flown 1,500 miles to Ascot Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand, with his wife, Patti, for tests.


The Stones are due to start the European leg of their A Bigger Bang world tour in Barcelona on May 27.

