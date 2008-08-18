Kuwait Spots “Provocative Movements” by Iran, Al-Watan Reports

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Kuwaiti security forces have seen “unusual and provocative movements” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Kuwait’s territorial waters, Al-Watan reported, without saying where it got the information.

The Iranian forces were spotted “carrying out dubious activities,” the newspaper said.