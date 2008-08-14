Libya and America Settle Outstanding Terror Lawsuits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRIPOLI, Libya — Libya and America have signed a deal settling all outstanding terror-related lawsuits between the two nations, clearing the way for the restoration of full diplomatic relations.

The deal today covers 26 lawsuits filed by American citizens against Libya and three by Libyan citizens against America. The 1980s-era terror cases, in particular, have clouded a deal that the Libyan leader, Moammar Gadhafi, struck to give up weapons of mass destruction in return for improved relations with America.

The deal paves the way for a full restoration of relations, the opening of an American embassy and a visit by the American secretary of state before the end of the year. It also gives immunity to the Libyan government against any further terror-related lawsuits.