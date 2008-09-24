Livni Will Try To Form Coalition Government in Israel

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Jerusalem — Foreign Minister Livni, the head of the largest party in Israel’s parliament, started talks aimed at forming a governing coalition that would allow her to succeed Ehud Olmert as prime minister.

The 50-year-old lawyer and former Mossad agent is seeking to become the first woman since Golda Meir to lead Israel at a time when the country’s economy is growing at the slowest pace in five years and peace talks with the Palestinians have stalled.

“I accept the responsibility and I do not take it lightly,” Ms. Livni said at the ceremony, broadcast live on Israel’s Channel One. She immediately started conferring with other parties and said she hopes to form a broad coalition that would include former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Ms. Livni won a Kadima primary last week to succeed Mr. Olmert as party leader. Mr. Olmert, 62, who took office after Ariel Sharon suffered a stroke and fell into a coma in January 2006, resigned two days ago in the face of police recommendations that he be indicted for bribery and other charges. He denies wrongdoing and will remain as caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

The next prime minister will lead Israel while it pursues Middle East peace talks and contends with what it asserts is Iran’s attempt to develop nuclear weapons. The economy is facing its slowest growth in five years amid the global credit crisis.

Mr. Olmert had sought to push through the 2009 budget on schedule, winning Cabinet approval and sending it on to parliament for a vote by the end of the year. He was also working to meet a year-end deadline to reach the outlines of an agreement with the Palestinians. Both goals are in jeopardy unless Ms. Livni can form a government quickly and avoid early elections.

“I call on Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu to join my government that will deal together with the urgent issues before us,” Ms. Livni said after being tapped by Mr. Peres.