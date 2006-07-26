Mafia Mints $112M a Day

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROME — The Mafia made $112 million a day last year in Italy through protection rackets, bribes, and illegal money lending, according to a new report.

The SOS Impresa report, which is compiled from government figures, showed that Italy’s four major criminal syndicates even managed to collect $46 million a day from major companies listed on the Milan stock exchange.