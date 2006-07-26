The New York Sun

Mafia Mints $112M a Day

MALCOLM MOORE
ROME — The Mafia made $112 million a day last year in Italy through protection rackets, bribes, and illegal money lending, according to a new report.

The SOS Impresa report, which is compiled from government figures, showed that Italy’s four major criminal syndicates even managed to collect $46 million a day from major companies listed on the Milan stock exchange.

