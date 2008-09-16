Malaysia Leader Claims He Is Set To Take Power

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Malaysia — Malaysia’s opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, has claimed that enough members of parliament have defected from the ruling party for him to topple the Government.

After elections six months ago, Mr. Anwar set himself a deadline of today to oust the Barisan Nasional coalition, which has ruled the country for 50 years.

At a rally last night he demanded a meeting with the prime minister, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, to discuss a transition of power.

“We have the numbers to defeat BN,” he told a crowd of 10,000 supporters. “Tomorrow is D-Day, we are ready to form the Government.”