Man Tries to Enter Cockpit on Qatari Airlines Flight; Plane Returns Safely

JAMAL HALABY
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – A man tried to force his way into the cockpit of a Qatari Airways flight Thursday before he was restrained and the plane returned safely to Amman, airport officials said, adding that they did not believe it was a hijacking attempt.

The flight was on route from the Jordanian capital to Doha, Qatar, when the incident occurred.

The man, whose nationality was not immediately known, started walking to the cockpit, screaming at flight attendants and demanding to talk to the pilot, before he was restrained, said one airport official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information was still preliminary.

Another airport official said he did not believe the man was trying to hijack the flight, which turned around and landed in Amman.

