Man Tries to Enter Cockpit on Qatari Airlines Flight; Plane Returns Safely

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – A man tried to force his way into the cockpit of a Qatari Airways flight Thursday before he was restrained and the plane returned safely to Amman, airport officials said, adding that they did not believe it was a hijacking attempt.

The flight was on route from the Jordanian capital to Doha, Qatar, when the incident occurred.

The man, whose nationality was not immediately known, started walking to the cockpit, screaming at flight attendants and demanding to talk to the pilot, before he was restrained, said one airport official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information was still preliminary.

Another airport official said he did not believe the man was trying to hijack the flight, which turned around and landed in Amman.