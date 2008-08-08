The New York Sun

Mauritania Coup Mastermind Makes Public Appearance

AHMED MOHAMED and TODD PITMAN
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania — The general who masterminded Africa’s latest coup appeared in public for the first time yesterday, leading a triumphal march on the streets of Mauritania’s capital and declaring he is “determined to save democracy” in the Islamic nation.

Elsewhere in sand-swept Nouakchott, police fired tear gas at protesters opposed to the change of power a day earlier that put General Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in control.

The coup has returned military rule to the desert country that held historic elections just last year, its first free and fair ballot in more than 20 years. Mauritania won international praise for that vote, which saw President Abdallahi emerge as victor after a two-year transition to civilian rule begun with the army’s 2005 ouster of a dictator.

