Message to Biden Via Saudi Parley: No Turning Back

How the story of today’s first known American-Israeli-Saudi summit was first reported is significant — and suggests that it was calculated to influence Vice President Biden and the foreign policy team he is preparing to put in place in Washington.

The three-way summit met at a sophisticated Red Sea resort at Neom, in the northwestern part of Saudi Arabia. The parley included not only the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, but also Prime Minister Netanyahum and Secretary of State Pompeo.

In breaking the news, the Israeli press cited officials in Mr. Netanyahu’s entourage. The Wall Street Journal report cited “two Saudi government advisers.” It’s hard to conclude anything other than that they aimed to get word to the putative president-elect and his foreign policy team.

Whatever else one can say about the trio that will likely be handling American foreign policy, they are seasoned technocrats — and Mr. Biden’s closest closest advisers during his vice presidency. By my lights, it’s an impressive group.

The message from Neom appears to be this: Those Mideast moves, orchestrated by the so-called “chaotic” Trump administration, are here to stay. They will grow and favor America. Beware of undoing them for the sake of “rebalancing” the region to favor a common enemy, the Iranian Islamic Republic.

Let’s look at the way the story emerged on the world stage. Suspicion that eager Israelis are rushing to tell the world about a breakthrough was rampant in the hours after Israeli bloggers first noted the flight of a private plane that left Tel Aviv and landed in Neom. They grew after Mr. Netanyahu’s office all but confirmed the meeting.

Israel’s equivalent of a vice president, Benny Gantz, said the all-but-public disclosure was harmful. He hinted at displeasure that, once again, he was kept in the dark ahead of a significant national event. The only known official in the premier’s entourage was Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen.

To make matters worse, the Saudi foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan, issued a mid-day denial of “press reports” about the Neom meeting with the Israeli premier, insisting in a statement that “The only officials present were American and Saudi.”

Which makes the Journal’s sourcing — to two Saudi government advisers — a key part of the story. It suggests that the royals are ambivalent over the fast moving Mideast events. It could explain how a story confirmed by unnamed palace “advisers” and triumphantly trumpeted by Israelis is publicly denied by a top Riyadh official.

One day before the meeting, Prince Faisal said that, yes, Saudi Arabia favors peace, but an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians must come before Riyadh and Jerusalem sign anything. That position — in effect like saying the messiah must come before global happiness ensues — is the official position of King Salman, the Saudi titular head of state.

His son, the crown prince known as MbS, runs the country and is eager to start the process of normalizing relations with Israel. His Monday meeting with Mr. Netanyahu, and what at least seems like a tacit agreement from all sides to publicize it, are the story.

So who will Mr. Biden side with — an aging, ailing King who favors old foreign policy chestnuts, or his son who is eager to create new regional alliances based on close ties that span all the way to Sudan from India, and are anchored by an Israeli-Saudi power bloc?

This is a context in which Mr. Biden’s thin pre-election statements on foreign policy are far from encouraging. Mr. Biden, after all, vowed to “reassess” relations with Riyadh to reflect Washington’s revulsion over the Jamal Khasoggi assassination. That event a year ago was MbS’s biggest blunder.

It’s not my purpose here to understate the seriousness of the Khasoggi affair. While largely overlooked by Mr. Trump’s Mideast team, which includes the Crown Prince’s personal friend Jared Kushner, the never-Trump Washington foreign policy establishment still views it as a source of conflict with Riyadh’s top powers.

Yet, only the most ideologically blind could ignore the sea change presented by the fast-forming anti-Iran power bloc led by Israel and Saudi Arabia. Members of Mr. Biden’s team are far from blind. That team, scheduled to be announced tomorrow, reportedly includes Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan for national security adviser, Linda Thomas Greenfield for envoy to the United Nations, and Michelle Flournoy for Pentagon chief.

They may represent old school foreign policy, but all of them are young in age, professionally competent and well-experienced in the machination of Washington’s institutions. They’re also eager to leave their mark on the world.

Their current battle cry is that they want to reestablish America’s “global leadership.” It’s all the more dramatic because it comes from a camarilla that in the recent past gave us “lead from behind.” If they really mean to seize the global leadership, they will want to ignore the urge to undo their predecessors’ successes.

The message from Neom is that they can build on a pro-American sentiment growing in the region. Neom signals an opening for a new, better Mideast. The right and realistic move is to ignore the naysayers and join the quest for peace.

