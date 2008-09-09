The New York Sun

Mexican Kidnapping Gang Suspect Caught

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City authorities said they captured the head of a kidnapping gang responsible for the abduction and killing of the 14-year-old son of the founder of sporting goods retailer Grupo Marti SAB, Alejandro Marti.

The attorney general’s office detained Sergio Humberto Ortiz, known as “the commander” and leader of the group called “The Flower,” according to an e-mailed statement.

Authorities also detained Lorena Gonzalez Hernandez, who was in charge of the false police checkpoint where Fernando Marti was abducted, two brothers who spied on the family for the kidnappers, and a man who stole the car in which Marti’s body was found, the statement said.

The city prosecutor’s office couldn’t immediately provide a telephone number or contact information for the suspects’ attorneys.

