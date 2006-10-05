Military Should Take Responsibility For Losing War, Israeli General Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TEL AVIV, Israel — The head of Israel’s land army broke ranks yesterday by confessing that he failed to win the war in Lebanon.

Major General Yiftah Ron-Tal, who is about to retire, also hinted that the head of the armed forces, Lieutenant General Dan Halutz, should resign.

“We did not win this war, and it is proper that those who directed it should take responsibility,” General Ron-Tal said.

“From the military standpoint, the war ended in failure, and the chief of staff, like other senior commanders, should take responsibility. All his life, he has prepared himself for the moment that he would direct a war, and he has no way to duck responsibility for the war and its results.”

General Ron-Tal was summoned to the office of General Halutz and given a dressing down.

The Israel Defense Force then issued a statement saying: “It is improper for an officer on retirement leave … to criticize the governmental echelon.”