The New York Sun

Join
National

Military Should Take Responsibility For Losing War, Israeli General Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

TEL AVIV, Israel — The head of Israel’s land army broke ranks yesterday by confessing that he failed to win the war in Lebanon.

Major General Yiftah Ron-Tal, who is about to retire, also hinted that the head of the armed forces, Lieutenant General Dan Halutz, should resign.

“We did not win this war, and it is proper that those who directed it should take responsibility,” General Ron-Tal said.

“From the military standpoint, the war ended in failure, and the chief of staff, like other senior commanders, should take responsibility. All his life, he has prepared himself for the moment that he would direct a war, and he has no way to duck responsibility for the war and its results.”

General Ron-Tal was summoned to the office of General Halutz and given a dressing down.

The Israel Defense Force then issued a statement saying: “It is improper for an officer on retirement leave … to criticize the governmental echelon.”

TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use