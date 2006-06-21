The New York Sun

Join
National

Millionaire Numbers Swell to 8.7M

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JIM KRANE
JIM KRANE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The increasing ease of becoming a millionaire became clear yesterday, with the announcement that the ranks of world millionaires had swelled to 8.7 million last year – half a million more than the population of New York City.

Millionaires also invested more aggressively, pouring cash into emerging markets and pulling it out of fixed income holdings, as their wealth reached $33.3 trillion, more than double American economic output, a study by Merrill Lynch and the consultancy Capgemini found.

JIM KRANE
JIM KRANE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use